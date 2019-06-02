Anna has twenty years' experience in developmental work, counselling, coaching and mentoring. She is the first Certified Training and Supervising Transactional Analyst from Asia accredited to the International Transactional Analysis Association with a specialisation in counselling. Anna is also certified in Neuro Linguistic Programming and Art Therapy. She practices counselling privately and has worked with leading organizations like Titan Watches, NDTV, First Source Solutions, 247 Customer Ltd, WNS and with Catalyst Management Systems as a consultant. Anna is also trained and certified in Mind, Body, Work. She has trained with Dr Brian Weiss and Louise Hay in Mind-Body Healing Work. She currently works with Titan Watches, Mahindra Retail, LG Software, Foodworld Ltd, Health and Glow Ltd, Arvind Mills and Indian Institute for Human Settlements. Anna is the chairperson of the Live Love Laugh Foundation, a not for profit organisation, founded by actress Deepika Padukone, spreading awareness on mental health and offering support.