anna Singh
27 and not Married! Will the Society accept me . . .
I am 27 well technically not, but who cares if I am 26 or 27. My life is going to end if I don't get married.I can't start anything new, can't think of new career options, a new business idea, can't travel because I should do that with my husband...there are no second thoughts on that. I start wondering, Will my life go down the drain if I don't get married? Is that the escape I need, to get away from the constant drama? Maybe ! maybe not...
22nd May 2017
