Anshoo is the cofounder and CEO of Magicpin (www.magicpin.in). Before Magicpin, he was a Principal at Lightspeed Venture Partners where he spent close to 6 years and led or was actively involved with investments like Craftsvilla, Indian Energy Exchange, OneAssist, Limeroad and Freshmenu. Prior to Lightspeed, Anshoo was part of Bain & Co across its Boston and India offices. He is a graduate from IIM-Ahmedabad.