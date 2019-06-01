EDITIONS
Anubhav Jain
Anubhav is a Co-Founder at Qbera and is currently heading Credit Risk and Underwriting. Anubhav is a credit risk professional with a decade of experience in banking and consumer/small business lending at American Express and EXL across underwriting, acquisitions, customer management and loyalty functions. He has also founded two start-ups in the banking analytics and ed-tech domains. He holds an MBA degree from Indian Institute of Management and is also a visiting faculty at India’s top business and engineering schools.
Opinion

One year at a fintech startup in India: learnings from a credit risk perspective

by Anubhav Jain
17th Nov 2017 · 7 min read
Opinion

Indian employability industry and opportunities for startups

by Anubhav Jain
1st Apr 2016 · 5 min read