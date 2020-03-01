Anuj Saxena is the magician behind the thoughtfully curated bespoke offices of Skootr-India’s leading chain of premium serviced offices. With over 15 years of entrepreneurial exposure and experience in the domain of interiors, office design and landscaping, Anuj specializes in curating aspirational workplaces for his clients. As the Founder and JMD at Skootr, Anuj's key role includes driving the company’s design and operational activities to surpass client satisfaction, improve retention and achieve business objectives.