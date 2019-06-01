Anupam Kulkarni is the Co-founder of iauro Systems. An entrepreneur by heart, Anupam commands a set of technical skills that he uses to innovate and meet client expectations. After completing his Engineering from Vishwakarma Institute of Technology (VIT), Pune, he worked at Persistent Systems for over two years. In 2009, he co-founded iauro, a product development enterprise that has expertise in cloud, IoT, mobile, data analytics, and wearables. He handles multiple responsibilities for the company, from project management to business analysis to client handling, and has been part of various independent as well as company projects, including the MYSEARCH mobile app.