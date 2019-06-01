I have more than 16 years of experience as Developer, Project Lead, Architect and Director in path breaking products' development with focus on delivery, software engineering, design, architecture & technology management, using agile & traditional methodologies. I have been involved in the development of truly scalable and performance intensive on premise and cloud based platforms. I also founded shoports.com which sold sports goods. We managed to sell more than 5000 items in about a year. I chose to shut down the operations. Have deep understanding of business back-end, technical and analytical side of RETAIL, SCM, CRM/ERP and E-COMMERCE.