With over 13 years of experience, Anuradha heads the people function at Razorpay. Over the past three years, she has handled all aspects of the people management life-cycle at Razorpay, from hiring to employee engagement to employee retention. Prior to Razorpay, Anuradha was working with VMware, Symphony Technology Group, and Pinnacle India, where she managed the hiring, business partnership, and employee engagement portfolios.