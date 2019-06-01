Mr. Anurag Batra is a much below average , MBA , serial entrepreneur, media mogul, a journalist and an eternal optimist rolled into one. He is a B. Tech in Computer Sciences, a degree, which he acquired before joining Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon, one of India's leading BusinessSchool. He is a first generation entrepreneur and after acquiring the iconic business media and magazine brand BW Businessworld Chairman of BW | Businessworld, a 35 year strong media brand as well as most respected business publication in the country. Since taking over BW Businessworld 13 months back Mr. Batra has expanded BW Businessworld into digital, events and BW communities and has taken into its fold www.digitalmarket.asia, asia a leading website on digital marketing ,www.everythingexperiential.com India s leading experiential marketing website and launch BW hotelier in partnership with hotelier international. BW smart cities an editorial platform in a 360 degree format is to be launched in mid February Mr. Batra is building the BW Businessworld business aggressively Mr. Batra also founded the exchange4media group and he serves as the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of exchange4media group which includes exchange4media.com – India’s leading media industry website, PITCH – India’s only Advertising, Marketing and Media Magazine, IMPACT – The Marketing Weekly, Franchisee Plus – Business Opportunity Magazine, Realty Plus – India’s leading monthly real estate magazine and samachar4media.com/ – leading media industry website in Hindi.