Dr. Anu Vaidyanathan is the Founder of PatNMarks(www.patnmarks.com), an Intellectual Property Consulting firm with offices in Austin, Bangalore and Chennai. Anu is an active academic whose research interests include Telecommunications, Computer Engineering and Intellectual Property Law. She received her PhD in Electrical Engineering at UC Canterbury setting the Department and University record in 26 months. She has been affiliated with both the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad teaching courses in Computer Architecture, Innovation and Business Policy. Anu is a regular speaker at forums on Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Leadership and a 2012 INK Fellow. Anu is also an award-winning endurance athlete representing India in long-course triathlon. Follow her on Twitter @anuvaidyanathan