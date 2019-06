Aparna Krishnan studied engineering and worked in the corporate world for three years post which she resigned and started to look for more meaningful and socially relevant work. In 1995, she made village Paalaguttapalle (Dalitwada) her home. An understanding of Gandhi gave the paradigm, and the search led to this village. The community slowly grew and as neighbours, friends and teachers, they became part of the village and saw some of the timeless wisdom of villages.