A doyenne in the field of early-stage investment and start-up incubation, Dr. Apoorva is the Co-Founder & Managing Director of 9Unicorn, a one-stop mentoring, networking, and growth facilitation platform for emerging businesses to grow to their full potential. Dr Apporva holds an Electrical Engineering degree from Harcourt Butler Technological Institute, Kanpur, and an MBA from APIM, New Delhi along with a Diploma in Mentoring Start-ups from University of California, Berkeley. He also holds a Ph.D. in Management, Role of Business Incubators in Economic Growth of India, and is one of the very few professionals with academic certification in Incubation and Early Stage Investment currently active in the start-up field.