Aravind S
Aravind S is the Partner of QED Corporate Advisors LLP and a specialist in Corporate restructuring and M&As. He takes care of the tax, startup advisory and FEMA advisory services of the firm.
5 key takeaways for startups/SMEs from GST
By this time, you would have heard a lot about GST in various forums and media. From a macro -economic perspective, GST is a boon for India because of seamless credit, removal of cascading effect of taxes, consolidating the various indirect taxes currently taxed under various layers into one, etc.
by Aravind S
20th Jun 2017
