Archana Doshi started “Archanas Kitchen” in 2007, in her kitchen to give the world easy DIY recipes for everyday cooking. Her sole mission – empower people with healthy food and eating habits, easy meal plans, menus for parties, and more. The best part, all her ingredients are locally sourced enabling the cook to make the recipe easily at home and thereby lead a happy and healthy lifestyle. Since then, Archana's Kitchen houses thousands of recipes across cuisines and collaborates with 100s of bloggers, nutrition, and fitness experts.