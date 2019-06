Archana Dhankar is an Integrated marketing strategist with 15 years of agency, freelance and in-house experience working on brands, content strategy, marketing automation, workshops, employee engagement, consumer psychology and customer journeys, across a wide range of channels and industries, for both B2B & B2C organisations. A self-confessed Social Media Fanatic and a Blogger, Archana is an Exec MBA from Warwick Business School, UK and has also studied Fashion Styling from London.