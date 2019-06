Arghya, the founder of Levelfield, is an IIT-IIM alumnus. He is the former Co-Head of Irevna (a leading equity research outsourcing house, a Standard and Poors company). Arghya was one of the early founding members of Irevna, and helped to ramp up the firm to 500 people. A strong believer in the transformative power of high-quality school education, he traded in his corporate career for a more significant, long-lasting impact. @arghyaban