EDITIONS
Arun Krishnan
Arun serves as the Vice President, EdgeVerve and Global Head of Engineering, Finacle. He is a veteran with over 25 years of product experience including senior leadership roles in product engineering, pre- sales, support, services delivery, program management, and innovation. Prior to joining Edgeverve, Arun was the Vice President, Product Development at WellDoc Inc, a startup in mobile health. In this position, he was responsible for re-engineering the product organization and was credited with dramatically transforming the capabilities of the company. Earlier, Arun led world-class product organizations in Microsoft and in Bell Labs. He successfully led winning teams in highly competitive and technically complex domains empowering customers and users around the world. He holds a master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Buffalo, SUNY. Arun is passionate about growing and nurturing organizations to enable sustained innovation.
Opinion

Why now is the right time for AI in financial services

by Arun Krishnan
Share on
30th Oct 2017 · 4 min read