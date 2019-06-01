Arun serves as the Vice President, EdgeVerve and Global Head of Engineering, Finacle. He is a veteran with over 25 years of product experience including senior leadership roles in product engineering, pre- sales, support, services delivery, program management, and innovation. Prior to joining Edgeverve, Arun was the Vice President, Product Development at WellDoc Inc, a startup in mobile health. In this position, he was responsible for re-engineering the product organization and was credited with dramatically transforming the capabilities of the company. Earlier, Arun led world-class product organizations in Microsoft and in Bell Labs. He successfully led winning teams in highly competitive and technically complex domains empowering customers and users around the world. He holds a master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Buffalo, SUNY. Arun is passionate about growing and nurturing organizations to enable sustained innovation.