Arun is a ‘serial’ creative entrepreneur. An engineer by qualification and a design professional by choice, he spent eight years in the mainstream advertising, IT consulting and eLearning industries before becoming a full-time sculptor and design entrepreneur. Today, he runs Arun Verma Design Studio – a one-stop-creative-hotshop for graphic design, advertising, lighting design, installations, scriptures and lifestyle accessories and consults and executes projects in these areas for a host of clients in India and the US. He is also co-founder and Creative Director of Uncube – a marketing solutions company based in Los Gatos, California, US. Uncube provides end-to-end strategic and creative solutions to hi-tech startups across the world. Arun is also a creativity networker and founder of Creativegarh – a worldwide community of people from all walks of creative life. Creativegarh provides a platform for amateur and professional creative people to inform of, display, discuss, exchange and sell ideas and creative services / talent to each other. Today it is one of the largest communities of creative people in the world with a membership base of over 6000. He is currently writing two books on creativity. Arun can be reached at arun@arunverma.com