The author is MD and CEO, METRO Cash & Carry India, and has over 27 years of experience in wholesale, retail, general management and marketing. He has worked in leadership roles with leading Fortune 500 corporations such as Walmart, Procter & Gamble, Whirlpool and Yum! Brands. A B. Tech graduate from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Mr. Mediratta did his MBA from IIM- Calcutta and was part of the ‘Roll of Honour’ of the institute.