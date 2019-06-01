Arvind brings with him over two decades of Leadership and Management expertise in the areas of research, strategy, analysis, consulting, valuations, investment due-diligence and development analysis. Presently at Knight Frank, Arvind looks after the research activities on a pan‐India basis and overall strategy of the company. These include publication of flagship reports on different asset classes within the real estate sector, special reports on topical issues and regular tracking of macroeconomic and real estate indicators. He is also a designated spokesperson for the company and his views are regularly sought after by the media.