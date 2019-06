Arvind Pani, Co-founder & CEO, Reverie Language Technologies Arvind is on a mission to bridge the digital divide between local languages and English by ushering language equality through stellar language experience. With this goal in mind, he has led Reverie to a market and thought leadership position in language technologies. A graduate from NIT Rourkela, India, Arvind had rewarding stints with Intel, L&T John Deere, and Steel Authority of India Ltd. before he started Reverie.