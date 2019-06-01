Arvind
is the Chief Executive of Synergy Relationship Management Private Limited. An Indian professional with over 2 decades of international experience in Singapore, Arvind has been focused on the business opportunities in the rural India where there is a large untapped potential and the new services also serve a social purpose. FirstJob (firstjob.co.in
) was conceived as an initiative to help graduates from rural and small towns get better jobs. Other initiative launched by Synergy with similar objectives is Mobital- a mobile healthcare unit that provides quality healthcare at affordable prices in the rural areas. Mobital.in