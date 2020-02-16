Dr. Arvind Singhatiya is the tour de force behind LegalKart, leading the organization as its Founder & CEO. Arvind is a seasoned professional with an experience of more than a decade, working with corporate giants like Essel Group, Ola Cabs, MetroCash & Carry, ACME SOLAR, FICCI, etc. Owing to his keen interest in Law &Technology, he devised the concept of Legal Practice Management in the form of a mobile app for legal professionals& a business legal management dashboard for all kinds of businesses. While dedicated towards his work unequivocally, Arvind flies model planes in his leisure time, likes to read Indian mythology & practice yoga and meditation regularly.