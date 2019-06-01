I'm a startup enthusiast and a people person. I believe that each person is a growth-hacker and give my best to harness the full potential of my team. I'm one of the 18 girls from India to receive the WeTech Qualcomm Global Scholarship, 2015 supported by the Institute of International Education. I'm always on the look-out for new learning opportunities and realize that learning is at its best within a community. I lead the Google Women Techmakers Cochin chapter, a community that fosters Women in Tech. I love experimenting and find myself in harmony with the startup culture. I'm the co-founder of Walat, a mobile app that enables card-less ATM transactions with your smart phone, which is one of the first campus startups selected for the Startup Box program powered by the Kerala State Government. I'm always up for anything creative and captivating. In my free time you will find me recycling old products, crocheting, acquiring a new skill and developing my own outlook on why things are the way they are! Here's where I scribble - aryamurali.com