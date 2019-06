Ashish Singhal is the Co-Founder and CEO of CoinSwitch.co, a Bangalore-based cryptocurrency exchange aggregator platform. In his current undertaking, Ashish is responsible for the overall management of the company, ensuring that different verticals of the organization are aligned together to achieve its business goals and objectives. Passionate about cryptocurrency, Ashish is propelled to making it easier for people at large to acquire, use, and trade cryptocurrencies at CoinSwitch.co.