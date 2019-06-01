EDITIONS
Ashissh Raichura is a veteran techie and serial entrepreneur with over 25 years of diverse experience to his name. A Doctorate in Computer Science from Vancouver, he is reputed for setting up a billion-dollar business in Canada. Currently the Founder at Scanbo, he possesses a plethora of knowledge in Machine Learning, deep learning data science, predictive analysis, cyber forensic analysis, and cybercrime investigation. An IoT and Machine Learning futurist, Ashissh holds a fondness for medical/health-tech and is now developing an extensive external health-care device at Scanbo. A moonshot thinker with a keen mind, he always sets high benchmarks in the sphere of technology.
