Ashissh Raichura is a veteran techie and serial entrepreneur with over 25 years of diverse experience to his name. A Doctorate in Computer Science from Vancouver, he is reputed for setting up a billion-dollar business in Canada. Currently the Founder at Scanbo, he possesses a plethora of knowledge in Machine Learning, deep learning data science, predictive analysis, cyber forensic analysis, and cybercrime investigation. An IoT and Machine Learning futurist, Ashissh holds a fondness for medical/health-tech and is now developing an extensive external health-care device at Scanbo. A moonshot thinker with a keen mind, he always sets high benchmarks in the sphere of technology.