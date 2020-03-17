A serial entrepreneur with 12 years of diverse experience in the alternative finance, documentary filmmaking, and investment banking spaces, this is his third venture. Being a quick thinker with gifted business acumen has helped him scale the upper echelons of the professional world and launch profitable ventures. Before launching Bridged, Ashwin worked at Goldman Sachs, where he quickly went on to become one of its youngest Executive Directors, at 25. He is the Co-Founder and the Chairman of the Board at Curley Street Media, an award-winning film company.