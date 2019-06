Ashwin is the founder/CEO of Vaatsalya Healthcare, an award winning social enterprise, focused on building a network of secondary care hospitals in Tier II and Tier III towns in India. While 70% of India’s population lives in semi-urban and rural areas, majority of the healthcare facilities are in Urban areas and not accessible to these families. Vaatsalya is bridging this gap by building primary and secondary care hospitals in semi-urban and rural areas.