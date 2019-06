Atif Haider is the Founder of Aircto.com (a product by Launchyard.com). He has worked with companies like Cleartrip, oCricket/Infinitely Beta, Studiomarch writing Common Lisp, Clojure, Scala, Python programs for them in his previous avatar. He started LaunchYard in 2013, have worked with some of the famous Y Combinator backed companies like Plateiq.com and Automatic.com, and have helped more than a dozen of companies launch and grow their products.