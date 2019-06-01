Atul Pandey is a Partner in the Corporate team at Khaitan & Co. Prior to joining Khaitan & Co, he was a senior member of the corporate team at Fox Mandal & Co, Delhi. He has been advising on corporate and commercial issues and regulatory matters, including under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, FDI Policy and obtaining approvals, mergers and acquisitions (domestic and cross-border), domestic and cross-border joint ventures, collaborations, capital markets, private equity investment, labour and employment and trade laws, direct and indirect tax, dispute resolution, banking and finance, and other areas of corporate law practice.