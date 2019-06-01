Aveejeet Palit is Chief Strategy Officer at Moonraft Innovations Lab. Aveejeet has over 24 years of experience in the software industry and has demonstrated ability in identifying emerging technologies and institutionalizing them within a company. He is in charge of building the discipline and practice of design research and seeks to differentiate in the marketplace of design innovation. This is borne out of an understanding of the trends and mindsets of the digital consumer, especially the ones who are “growing up digital” and the manner in which they will consume the services of the future.