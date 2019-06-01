Avik holds a graduate degree in Economics from Presidency College, Kolkata and a Masters from the Delhi School of Economics. Following a brief stint in journalism, he switched to a career in consulting. Avik has over two decades of experience advising global clients, during his tenure with PricewaterhouseCoopers and Deloitte. He has played key organizational and leadership roles, focussing on technology implementation, competency building and business development. As an independent consultant, he conducts training courses and advises clients on strategic projects. Among his creative achievements are a solo exhibition of paintings, two published collections of poetry and his debut novel, Anchor, published in 2015 by HarperCollins, to high critical acclaim. His forthcoming books include a second novel, a collection of poems and a translation project. An eloquent and engaging speaker, Avik is also a regular feature at literary meets and festivals. You can reach on Twitter @avik_chanda