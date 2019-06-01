Dr. Ayesha Chaudhary is with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog. She likes to experiment with life and step outside her comfort zone, to get an all rounded experience. She started her innovation journey with research and technology development in Biomedical Engineering, with a Ph.D. in Diabetes from IIT Bombay. Then she moved on to exploring productization of any technology with Stanford Biodesign Innovation Fellowship and started a Medtech company. Her startup has recently launched their first product into the market. Later, she explored the corporate world to understand how to create and access any healthcare market, with a stint at Baxter International in the Business Model Innovation group, which was like a mini-startup in a Corporate.