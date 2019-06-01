Ayush Atul Mishra is the Co-Founder and CEO of Tattvan, a first-of-its-kind telemedicine healthcare clinic that aims to transform how one views healthcare in remote regions. Ayush has been extensively working towards combining the traditional art of healthcare with modern amenities of technology, resulting in the creation of an empowering force field named health tech. He has a sharp business awareness paired with a strong liking for technology, and it is this powerful combination that has helped him project Tattvan’s growth to an immeasurable level.