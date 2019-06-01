The industry pioneer with a passion for building businesses, a leader with more than 27 years of experience, a policymaker promoting Indian IT industry, an active networker who encourages collaboration between the industry and the academia, B.V. Naidu, the Managing Partner of StartupXseed Ventures. He has participated in creating many policies both at Central and state government levels to promote the IT Industry. Mr. Naidu is the Vice Chairman of the Karnataka ICT Group, which was set-up by the Chief Minister to strategize the roadmap for establishing the undisputed leadership of Karnataka in ICT by 2020. Mr. Naidu is also a founding trustee of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Bangalore). He was on Karnataka Chief Minister’s Task Force on IT in 2000. He is a former Director of Karnataka IT fund. He is also a former Chairman of India Semiconductor Association (ISA) and founding Trustee of TiE (The Indus Entrepreneur). As head of STPI, he was single-handedly responsible for getting many of the global technology companies to set up their R&D houses in Bengaluru.