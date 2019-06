Badri Pillapakkam, Investment Partner, Omidyar Network India Badri leads investment and strategy in Emerging Tech. Prior to joining Omidyar Network, Badri worked at Xander Advisors, Exl Service and PriceWaterhouseCoopers India. Badri is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in India and he graduated with an MBA from the Indian School of Business.