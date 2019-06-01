Balesh Lakshminarayanan | Cofounder / CTO with over 12 years of experience in IT, Consulting and Telecom, Balesh has been a part of many transformational projects for clients across the world. His solutions are focused on long term usability and strong impact on the bottom-line which explains his natural flair for strategy and planning. Balesh has prior experience in companies like Infosys, Alcatel-Lucent. Balesh is an alumnus of T.A.Pai Management Institute and did his engineering from School of Engineering, Cochin University. He also holds 6 salesforce.com
certifications.