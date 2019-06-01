Baseera Rafiqi, an independent journalist based in Srinagar, is working in the field for nearly seven years now. She writes on themes relevant to women, children, and the marginalised sections of the society. She has intensively reported on crimes against children (drug menace), women (domestic violence, mental health, trafficking), environment and health. She was a Peace Media fellow with Save the Children in 2016. She has attended workshops on national and international levels with WISCOMP, NWMI, Coalition Resources, Save the Children and other local organisations working for the sexual minorities.