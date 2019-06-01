B. B. Somani is the Chief Executive Officer of Logistics Junction, India’s revolutionary logistics and transport aggregation platform. He spearheads the overall operations of the company. With his innate managerial and business development skills, he drives further innovation and excellence to Logistics Junction. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce with Advanced Accounting & Costing from University of Pune. Somani is a lawyer by profession, having pursued LL.B. from ILS Law College, Pune. Having proved his mettle in the industry with his business acumen, in 1992, B.B. joined Abee Info Consumables Limited and administered its day-to-day affairs from planning, designing to execution as the company’s Chief Managing Director.