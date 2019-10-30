Vijay Karunakaran is the Founder & CEO of TNQ InGage Technologies. Before founding InGage Technologies, Vijay held senior executive positions at Intel and AMD in the USA for 17 years. During his 12+ years at Intel as Director, he led the Atom mobile microprocessor design & validation division.

Vijay has 25 years of research, industrial & teaching experience in immersive technologies (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality), Artificial Intelligence (AI), IoT, Mobile, Advanced Microprocessor design, Cloud Computing and Customer-centric experiences. He is an Industry expert and distinguished speaker in the Industry 4.0 domain. Vijay was awarded the prestigious “President Award” in the US for the Athlon microprocessor development that enabled AMD to become the first company in the world to release a 1 GHz processor.

He holds an MS in Electrical Engineering and an MBA from Duke University. He has taught and given guest lectures at prestigious universities in the US.





LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vijay-karunakaran-4141b0/?originalSubdomain=in

Company website: https://www.tnqingage.com/