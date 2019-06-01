Bejul Somaia is Managing Director at Lightspeed Venture Partners in New Delhi and invests in technology and technology-enabled businesses across India. He currently serves on the boards of Indian Energy Exchange, Itz Cash Card and Four Interactive. Previously, Bejul was Co-Managing Director at Twiga Fiberglass in India; boot-strapped Open-List, a US-based vertical web-search company, that was acquired by Marchex; and was at General Catalyst Partners, a venture and growth equity fund in the US. You can follow the author on Twitter at http:twitter.com/bsomaia.