Bharath's tryst with golf began in Zambia (Africa) at the age of eight. He has since played and won club and junior level golf tournaments in India and Zambia. He played college golf in the U.S and has played over 200 courses across the world. He was most recently editor of Golf Digest India. Bharath has also organized and hosted a show on CNBC for a global corporate golf tournament -GEC Open 2017. He is a die hard Liverpool FC fan and loves all things sport. He is a PR professional and marketing specialist when he is not on the golf course.