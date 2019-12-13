Prabhu Ramachandran is the founder and CEO of Facilio Inc - an enterprise-wide real-time facilities management software suite . His career spans over 18 years of product, business and customer experience focused on enterprise-scale software for IoT-based connected services, sustainable building solutions, and telecom network management.

Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, he was the Director of WebNMS, the IoT division of Zoho Corporation. His passion to solve global problems goes back to years of experience leading at Zoho, where he was responsible for and directly oversaw strategy, innovation, product, marketing and revenue operations of end-to-end telecom and IoT solutions that a number of enterprises rely on for connected services to this day.

Prabhu is an advisor and technical committee member at Net Zero Buildings of Indian Green Building Council and speaks at various events on improving sustainable practices in real estate. A pioneer and imminent thought leader in the global IoT space, he strongly believes that technology can be leveraged to drive environmentally responsible facilities that create a positive impact in the world.