Bhaskar Thakur, 16, is the co-founder of Collobe (A data analytics product for employee productivity ). He has run several blogs and also ran a student magazine name MOREMA. He along with his co-founder were the youngest finalists of The Vault - India's first startup reality show and are incubatees at Nasscom 10k Startups, Bengaluru. He is a coder & design enthusiast.