After serving time in Moody’s, EY and PaisaBazaar, I realized that I’d rather give money talks a miss and focus on real passion in life – being Beauty & Fitness Expert. Having read numerous articles and watched YouTube videos on ​beauty and fitness, I realized not everything being said out there works for everyone, like it’s often preached. Knowing one’s skin and being comfortable with it requires skill. And this realization gave me the zeal to guide others and help them be comfortable with who they are. My journey of following my passion at UrbanClap.com has brought me a long way.