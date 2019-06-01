Bhawna Agarwal serves as the CEO for the tech e-commerce venture Gadgets 360. Being a woman techie in a field dominated by men, Bhawna has truly carved a niche for herself. With over 17 years of experience in leading start-ups of the country, Bhawna is an award winning digital leader and entrepreneur, who was instrumental in creating India’s first online travel portal – IndiaTimes Travel, that proved to be the precursor to the launch of the online travel industry. Since then, Bhawna has been instrumental in setting and scaling up leading brands such as Yatra.com, Seventymm among others, and is also on the advisory boards of OYO Rooms and VentureFund. She is very active across the start-up ecosystem in India and is a member of various forums, where she is involved in mentoring digital start-ups and nurturing entrepreneurship. In addition to consulting, Bhawna is a guest lecturer at leading B-schools in the country, a keynote speaker at industry conferences on digital and e-commerce, and is on the advisory board of a few ventures helping accelerate their journey to commercial success.