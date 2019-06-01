Bhuvan Gupta is the CTO & Co-founder of OfBusiness. He spent first 10 years with Fiorano Software (Enterprise Messaging) and Exponential Inc (Ad Tech). Post this he joined Hike Messenger (BSB) as Employee No 1 where after a few months he was entrusted with heading Technology (CTO) for another BSB Company named BSB Portal. At BSB Portal, he helped Airtel with the conceptualisation and development of Wynk Music and various other Airtel consumer-facing apps like My Airtel, Airtel Money. After spending 3.5 years he moved to Head Technology for all consumer products at Snapdeal as VP Engineering.