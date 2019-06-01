EDITIONS
With a market capitalization of $1.7 trillion and a trade speed of 6 microseconds, Indian Stock Exchanges are one of the largest and fastest in the world. However, when it comes to investment, only a few among 31 million-strong active stock market community are aware of the right stocks and securities to trade. BigProfit plans to change it. As India’s first and only Mobile Application which connects investors with the diverse list of SEBI registered Analysts & Advisors. It’s a Marketplace of SEBI Registered Research Analysts & Investment Advisors who list and sell their subscriptions service of stock market research online through our mobile application.
