Bikalp Chamola
Bikalp Chamola is a researcher with Centre for Development Research, Pune. A graduate of Institute of Rural Management Anand, he earlier worked with Rajeevika livelihood mission in Rajasthan. Views are personal.
Stories

Women of Kamrup lead Eri silk revival for improved livelihoods in Assam

by Bikalp Chamola
10th Apr 2018 · 5 min read
Sustainability

Prime Minister's village development scheme brings prosperity to this MP village

by Bikalp Chamola
15th Dec 2017 · 6 min read
environment

Small water pumps script success story in Assam

by Bikalp Chamola
16th Nov 2017 · 7 min read
Agriculture

How technology is streamlining supply chain of fertilisers in India

by Sasanka Kireeti
2nd Nov 2017 · 6 min read