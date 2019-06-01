EDITIONS
Bikalp Chamola
Bikalp Chamola is a researcher with Centre for Development Research, Pune. A graduate of Institute of Rural Management Anand, he earlier worked with Rajeevika livelihood mission in Rajasthan. Views are personal.
Stories
Women of Kamrup lead Eri silk revival for improved livelihoods in Assam
by Bikalp Chamola
10th Apr 2018
· 5 min read
Sustainability
Prime Minister's village development scheme brings prosperity to this MP village
by Bikalp Chamola
15th Dec 2017
· 6 min read
environment
Small water pumps script success story in Assam
by Bikalp Chamola
16th Nov 2017
· 7 min read
Agriculture
How technology is streamlining supply chain of fertilisers in India
by Sasanka Kireeti
2nd Nov 2017
· 6 min read