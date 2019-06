Bindu Jacob Mathew has strong Corporate Sector experience of over 17 years in leading Indian MNC‘s in the Hospitality & Banking Sectors like ITC Hotels ,Club Mahindra and Standard Chartered Bank. She was a part of the core Strategy and New Product Development Team in the M.D‘s Office in Club Mahindra. During this tenure she developed a New Wellness Brand and successfully implemented it across 8 resort locations, pan India.